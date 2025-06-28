Nick Wayne Recalls His Nerves Before His AEW Debut

– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Nick Wayne spoke about his nerves heading into his AEW in-ring debut against Swerve Strickland in July 2023 on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Wayne on his AEW in-ring debut: “So leading up to it, like the closer we got to the date, obviously my nerves would build and whatnot, but weeks before the debut thankfully I was very busy you know? The day before–the travel day, I was so nervous all day you know? Like nerves, I like to think is a good thing because it shows you care, but I was just so nervous. I remember the entire day, finally was able to fall asleep, the second I woke up it was like ‘Oh my god today’s the day.'”

On the moment where Darby Allin offered him an AEW contract: “Getting presented with the contract was like a complete surprise to me. I had no idea it was happening, but like I had no idea that Darby was even in town in Seattle, so like the whole thing was just like a complete surprise to me, so that day was–it is forever going to be special to me.”

Nick Wayne was in action on this week’s AEW Collision. He and Patriarchy member Christian Cage defeated the team of Big Bill and Bryan Keith at the televised event.