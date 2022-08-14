Nikki A.S.H. Names Her Dream WrestleMania Scenario

Most wrestlers have dreams for WrestleMania matches, and Nikki A.S.H. has a specific scenario she wants to see happen. The WWE star recently spoke with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 launch party and was asked what her dream situation for a match at WrestleMania 39 would be, and she named the road that goes through the Royal Rumble.

“For me, you know, I’ve captured the RAW Women’s Championship, she said (per Fightful). “I’ve captured the tag team championships. I have captured the 24/7 Championship. I have won Money in the Bank. I need to win the Royal Rumble. I need to win the Royal Rumble, and then I need to go on to main-event WrestleMania 39, and I’ll go for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, whether it be Liv Morgan, whether it be Ronda Rousey.”

She continued, “Let’s do it. Grand Slam Nikki A.S.H. Let’s call Denny’s. Let’s call IHOP. Grand Slam, baby. WrestleMania 39, you know, Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, you know, during the break, Ronda Rousey stormed the ring and attacked Doudrop and I. I wanna get even with Ronda Rousey, so if we’re going with dream matches, dream opponents, let’s say WrestleMania main event, SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. But she has to win it back from Liv Morgan first, who’s been an awesome SmackDown Women’s Champion so far. So there’s a lots of chess pieces to fall in place before WrestleMania 39 here in Los Angeles.”