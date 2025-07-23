Nikki Bella and Cody Rhodes Reflect on Canceled WrestleMania 29 Match

Nikki Bella joined Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?Fightful), where the two talked about their cancelled match at WWE Wrestlemania 29. The two were originally scheduled to compete in an eight-person tag match: Brodus Clay, Tensai, Naomi, and Cameron vs. Rhodes, Damien Sandow and The Bella Twins. However, just moments before they were set to go out, they were told in Gorilla that the match had been pulled.

Bella noted that it was “really sad” and “not funny”, even if Rhodes pointed out that they’re “laughing about it now.”

Rhodes said: “Here you are, you have, literally, Total Divas being your show. Moving into Total Bellas, executive producing. This wonderful career that comes out of it. The reason I’m asking about this photo (of us before our match got cut) is because the conspiracy was that the match was never supposed to happen in the first place, that the drama of it being cut would be entertaining but I felt like we… weren’t thinking that.”

Bella added: “No. This is my thing, because I’ve heard this, a lot. I mean, then, it was kind of notorious that matches would get cut, right? So, I feel like it actually really did get cut but, if they cut it for drama for TV, that actually pisses me off… I’ve had some walk of shames in college. That was the worst walk of shame I’ve ever done in my life.”

Rhodes noted: “So, my walk of shame is a little different. I knew you guys had been hit hard by it. There was one point — I’m not naming names — who is overly optimistic and like, ‘Alright! Well, we’ll do it at Raw!’ And they were in that place. I was so angry, and at that point, I think that’s the first moment where I was like, ‘I’m out. I am out.’ Out didn’t come till years later but I thought, no, I’m out… Ah man, I can’t believe that match got cut in Gorilla.”

Bella concluded: “You know what I mean? No one will ever understand it unless you’re us in that feeling… At that time, our biggest moment just taken right from us.“