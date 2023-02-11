– The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella, recorded their podcast live from Phoenix, Arizona this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII. They interviewed Frankie Muniz about returning to racing and also discussed how crazy Brie Bella gets when she’s drunk. You can check out some clips of their podcast released by Sirius XM.

Nikki Bella noted during the show, “You jumped on a table of 49er fans and squatted as if you were taking a **** on the 49ers. You didn’t a ‘Yes!’ chant. You didn’t do a ‘No!’ chant. You didn’t do a Bella booty shake. You literally got in a squatted position, like you were gonna take a ****. And you literally pointed at them in their eyes. A women left because of you and demanded to pay her bill at the front.”

Brie responded, “My thing was the Eagles did take a **** on the 49ers, so it was only appropriate I did the same. But I actually didn’t feel that bad when I went out the next day and saw South Philadelphia, and I saw the fans on light posts, taking down the city of Brotherly Love. And I was like, you know what? I belong to the Philadelphia Eagles. I am a crazy fan like them.”

You can view those clips below:



