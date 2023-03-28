Nikki Cross Dispels Rumor That She’s Leaving WWE

WWE’s Nikki Cross responded directly to a Twitter post indicating she would be leaving the promotion after WrestleMania 39 to focus on her continuing graduate education. The initial post claimed that Cross would be pursuing doctoral studies to the exclusion of her wrestling career, and she refuted the statement herself, saying:

Hello. I hope you are well. this is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PHD after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify.

You can read Cross’ original tweet below.