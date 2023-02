Nikki Cross Recalls SAnitY As The Most Fun She’s Had In Her Career

Nikki Cross was part of the SAnitY stable in WWE NXT, and she looks fondly back at that experience. Cross recently spoke with Love Wrestling for a new interview and recalled that point in her WWE run.

“SAnitY was the most fun I’ve ever had in my career,” she said (per Fightful). “You know, I had Eric Young who was like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Kilian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun! I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much, and I learned so much. It’s just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that because it’s so integral to Nikki Cross as a character.”

Cross is back in her original main roster character, having returned to that gimmick in October of last year. She was part of the women’s Elimination Chamber match at this past weekend’s PPV.