Nikkita Lyons Makes Return On WWE NXT, Takes Out Blair Davenport

December 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikkita Lyons WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Nikkita Lyons is back, returning on this week’s WWE NXT with revenge against Blair Davenport on her mind. Lyons made her return to WWE TV on Tuesday’s show as she came out to the ring during a brawl between the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors and laid out Davenport.

The move was revenge for Lyons, who was written out of the show due to a legitimate injury back in January. The storyline injury was at the hands of a masked person who was later revealed to be Davenport, who also was credited for taking out Sol Ruca and Wendy Choo. Davenport is one of the competitors in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday’s NXT Deadline.

