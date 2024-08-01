NJPW Announces AC Joint Injury To Kosei Fujita

Kosei Fujita is out of action due to an AC joint injury. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Fujita is out of the remainder of the G1 Climax tour, where he had been competing in non-tournament matches, due to the injury that was suffered on night eight of the tour.

The full announcement reads:

Kosei Fujita injured; to miss remainder of series

The following three matches have been cancelled as a result:

August 4: Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita vs EVIL & Dick Togo

August 7: Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

August 10: Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita vs SANADA & TAKA Michinoku

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujita wrestle and appreciate your understanding. NJPW joins fans in wishing Kosei a full and fast recovery.