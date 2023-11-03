NJPW and STARDOM Currently Have No Plans For Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been out with a broken ankle since NJPW Resurgence in May and is on her way to an in-ring return. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently no plans in NJPW or STARDOM for Mone when she returns.

There are no dates scheduled for Mone, or the match between Mone and Giulia for the STRONG Women’s title, which was created for Mone. Mone had been set to win at Resurgence, but broke her ankle in the match with Willow Nightingale and an audible was called.

The idea is that NJPW and STARDOM are waiting for Mone to return before they negotiate money and dates.

The last time Mone appeared at event was AEW All In on August 27. When she was at that show, her foot was still in a cast.