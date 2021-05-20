NJPW Announces Lineup For Live Return On May 22

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for their upcoming return to live events on May 22, which features a main event of Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. The event happens at the Congress Center Event Hall in Nagoya. The lineup includes:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

* Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

* Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gedo & Chase Owens

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji

The event will not air on NJPW World. It was noted that the wrestlers were selected after a COVID-19 screening and talking with training and medical staff, “including on any after effects arising from periods of isolation.”