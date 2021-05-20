wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Lineup For Live Return On May 22
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for their upcoming return to live events on May 22, which features a main event of Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. The event happens at the Congress Center Event Hall in Nagoya. The lineup includes:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI
* Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA
* Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gedo & Chase Owens
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji
The event will not air on NJPW World. It was noted that the wrestlers were selected after a COVID-19 screening and talking with training and medical staff, “including on any after effects arising from periods of isolation.”
