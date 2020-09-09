wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Participants For G1 Climax 30: Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and More Returning
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the participants of this year’s G1 Climax 30, revealing several returns of wrestlers that have been absent. Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson, Jay White, KENTA and Jeff Cobb have all be unable to appear in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Block: Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi
B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Mirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL, KENTA
Suzuki, YOSHI-HASHI and Takahashi were absent from last year’s tournament. They replace Lance Archer, Jon Moxley and Bad Luck Fale, who were all in last year. The winner of the G1 will get a title match against the IWGP Heavyweight champion, which is currently Naito, at Wrestle Kingdom. Two points are awarded to the winner of a match, with one point for a draw and no points for a loss. The winners in each block will then face off in the finals.
The dates for the G1 include:
Saturday, September 18・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Sunday, September 19・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Wednesday, September 23・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell
Thursday, September 24・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell
Sunday, September 27・Hyogo・Kobe World Hall
Tuesday, September 29・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall
Wednesday, September 30・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall
Thursday, October 1・Niigata・Aore Nagaoka
Monday, October 5・Tagawa・Takamatsu City Gymnasium
Tuesday, October 6・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Wednesday, October 7・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Thursday, October 8・Okayama・ZIP Arena Okayama
Saturday, October 10・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Sunday, October 11・Aichi・Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena)
Tuesday, October 13・Shizuoka・Hamamatsu Arena
Wednesday, October 14・Kanagawa・Yokohama Budokan
Friday, October 16・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
Saturday, October 17・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
Sunday, October 18・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
