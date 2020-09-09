NJPW Announces Participants For G1 Climax 30: Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and More Returning

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the participants of this year’s G1 Climax 30, revealing several returns of wrestlers that have been absent. Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson, Jay White, KENTA and Jeff Cobb have all be unable to appear in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Block: Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Mirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL, KENTA

Suzuki, YOSHI-HASHI and Takahashi were absent from last year’s tournament. They replace Lance Archer, Jon Moxley and Bad Luck Fale, who were all in last year. The winner of the G1 will get a title match against the IWGP Heavyweight champion, which is currently Naito, at Wrestle Kingdom. Two points are awarded to the winner of a match, with one point for a draw and no points for a loss. The winners in each block will then face off in the finals.

The dates for the G1 include:

Saturday, September 18・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

Sunday, September 19・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

Wednesday, September 23・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell

Thursday, September 24・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell

Sunday, September 27・Hyogo・Kobe World Hall

Tuesday, September 29・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, September 30・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall

Thursday, October 1・Niigata・Aore Nagaoka

Monday, October 5・Tagawa・Takamatsu City Gymnasium

Tuesday, October 6・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Wednesday, October 7・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Thursday, October 8・Okayama・ZIP Arena Okayama

Saturday, October 10・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

Sunday, October 11・Aichi・Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena)

Tuesday, October 13・Shizuoka・Hamamatsu Arena

Wednesday, October 14・Kanagawa・Yokohama Budokan

Friday, October 16・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Saturday, October 17・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Sunday, October 18・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall