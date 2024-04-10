NJPW Announces Windy City Riot Fan Fest

NJPW Windy City Riot will feature a fan fest in Chicago, and the details of the fan event have been announced. NJPW announced the following for the fan event, which takes place on Thursday:

UPDATE Windy City Riot Fan Fest April 11!

Public press conference, meet and greet night before Windy City Riot

Friday April 12, the biggest event for NJPW outside Japan this decade will see us in Chicago for Windy City Riot. Before this huge card at the Wintrust Arena live on NJPW World PPV, a special fan fest is now also official!

Taking place on Thursday April 11 in the Comfort Inn Convention Center at Chicago’s O’Haire Airport, the festivities start with a special press conference, to be broadcast live on NJPW’s official English YouTube page from 6PM, with Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito confirmed to be giving their final thoughts ahead of Friday’s main event.

Following the press conference, a fan meet and greet will allow fans to get up close and personal with a selection of the big stars from NJPW and STARDOM, starting at 7PM! Say hello and get warmed up for the big night Friday!

Windy City Riot Public Press Conference

* Venue:

Comfort Inn Convention Center Chicago O’HARE Airport

2175 E Touhy Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60018

847-635-1300

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Press Conference

Jon Moxley, Tetsuya Naito in attendance

Start: 6PM

Entry: Free

Broadcast: NJPW EN YouTube

Meet and Greet

Participating wrestlers: Shota Umino, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, AZM, Mina Shirakawa

Price: Umino, Ishii, Suzuki $40, AZM, Shirakawa $50

Price includes one photo and signed portrait. No personal items please.