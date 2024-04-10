wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Windy City Riot Fan Fest
NJPW Windy City Riot will feature a fan fest in Chicago, and the details of the fan event have been announced. NJPW announced the following for the fan event, which takes place on Thursday:
UPDATE Windy City Riot Fan Fest April 11!
Public press conference, meet and greet night before Windy City Riot
Friday April 12, the biggest event for NJPW outside Japan this decade will see us in Chicago for Windy City Riot. Before this huge card at the Wintrust Arena live on NJPW World PPV, a special fan fest is now also official!
Taking place on Thursday April 11 in the Comfort Inn Convention Center at Chicago’s O’Haire Airport, the festivities start with a special press conference, to be broadcast live on NJPW’s official English YouTube page from 6PM, with Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito confirmed to be giving their final thoughts ahead of Friday’s main event.
Following the press conference, a fan meet and greet will allow fans to get up close and personal with a selection of the big stars from NJPW and STARDOM, starting at 7PM! Say hello and get warmed up for the big night Friday!
Windy City Riot Public Press Conference
* Venue:
Comfort Inn Convention Center Chicago O’HARE Airport
2175 E Touhy Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60018
847-635-1300
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Press Conference
Jon Moxley, Tetsuya Naito in attendance
Start: 6PM
Entry: Free
Broadcast: NJPW EN YouTube
Meet and Greet
Participating wrestlers: Shota Umino, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, AZM, Mina Shirakawa
Price: Umino, Ishii, Suzuki $40, AZM, Shirakawa $50
Price includes one photo and signed portrait. No personal items please.
