NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.11.22: Yuji Nagata Celebrates His 30th Anniversary
– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Chiba Togane Arena in Chiba, Japan. The event featured a 30th-anniversary celebration for wrestling legend Yuji Nagata. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official Japanese website:
* Before the event, Yuji Nagata came out and said he wants to show everyone how strong he is.
* Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL beat Akio Fujita, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto at 9:17.
* Aaron Henare, Francisco Akira, & TJP beat The DKC, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi at 10:59.
* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens beat Gideon Gray & Jeff Cobb at 2:11.
* Jado, Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA beat Gedo, Hikuleo, KENTA, & Taiji Ishimori at 11:04.
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA beat TAKA Michinoku, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, & Zack Sabre Jr at 10:09.
* JONAH, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito beat Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, & Kazuchika Okada at 9:23.
* Great-O-Khan beat Yuji Nagata at 21:41.
* After the main event, the wrestlers came out to celebrate and honor Yuji Nagata.
