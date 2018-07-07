NJPW News: Cody Rhodes Says People Need to Prepare for the Reality of Him as IWGP Champion, Jay White Sends a Message to Juice Robinson Before Title Match, and Tickets Still Available for G1 Special

– NJPW released a video of Cody Rhodes cutting a promo on tonight’s IWGP heavyweight title match against Kenny Omega. According to Cody Rhodes, everyone is counting him out, and he’s look forwarding to tonight. Below is a video of the promo, and Rhodes stated the following:

“I look forward to this. God, I look for to it, and everyone counting me out. I was surprised when I walked into Long Beach against Okada and was booed out of the building. I kind of thought I’d be up on people’s shoulders as the ‘American Hero’ in the moment, but I know better now. I know what I’m walking into. And that’s the thing, Kenny doesn’t have a clue what he’s walking into. I could strip it all away, I could send beautiful Brandi to the back, I could kick Bernard in the ass on his way. I could do that all. He’s not going to know what to do with me bell-to-bell and that’s what matters with the IWGP Championship. That’s what matters at the Cow Palace. I think people need to prepare for the eventuality of the reality with me as champion.”

– NJPW released a promo from IWGP US champion Jay White ahead of his match with Juice Robinson tonight at the Cow Palace. You can check out the video of the promo below. White stated the following on Robinson:

“I beat the so called ‘Best Wrestler in the World’ Kenny Omega, took his belt, and I’ve held on to it ever since. Juice Robinson, you think you can take this from me, you think it’s going to be easier to take this from me than anybody else? You are sadly mistaken and you will find that out tomorrow. You can’t use your strongest weapon, that ‘Left hand of God.’ Now, it just doesn’t quite match up seeing as it’s broken. You punched a chair, you idiot. … If you use that hand tomorrow with its protective cast on it, you’ll be disqualified and make my night a whole lot easier.”

– Per NJPW, a limited number of tickets will be available for today’s event at the Cow Palace at the box office starting at 2:00 pm PST. Also, tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.