wrestling / News
NJPW Contract For Gabe Kidd Reportedly Set To Expire Soon
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the NJPW contract of Gabe Kidd is set to expire soon, which would make him a free agent. NJPW is one of several talents with contracts expiring that New Japan is hoping to keep around. Kidd is the current Strong Openweight Champion and will face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty on Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter