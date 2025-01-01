wrestling / News

NJPW Contract For Gabe Kidd Reportedly Set To Expire Soon

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Image Credit: NJPW

Fightful Select reports that the NJPW contract of Gabe Kidd is set to expire soon, which would make him a free agent. NJPW is one of several talents with contracts expiring that New Japan is hoping to keep around. Kidd is the current Strong Openweight Champion and will face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty on Sunday.

