NJPW G1 Climax 30 Finals Set for Tomorrow
– The G1 Climax 30 tournament finals are set. At today’s NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 18 event, Sanada defeated EVIL in the B Block finals to advance to the finals of the G1 tournament. He will now go on to face A Block winner Kota Ibushi in G1 finals to determine who will challenge the IWGP heavyweight champion at next year’s Tokyo Dome event in January.
The G1 Climax 30 Final is set for tomorrow, October 18. The event will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The card will be streamed live on NJPW World.
A one month journey has reached its conclusion!
Tomorrow, the #G1CLIMAX30 finals, LIVE!
Watch history made with English commentary on https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi!#njpw pic.twitter.com/iDaz4e6v8l
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2020
／
G1 CLIMAX30両国大会2日目(10/17)を公開‼️
🅱️ブロック最終戦🏆🔥
＼
🅱️ブロック1️⃣位が決定‼️
果たして決勝へと駒を進めたのは…⁉️
🆚 @seiyasanada × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中✨#G1CLIMAX30 全戦生配信👉https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw pic.twitter.com/uNeIxXA8BP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 17, 2020
