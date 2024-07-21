NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night Two Results 7.21.24: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito, More

NJPW held night two of the G1 Climax 34 on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Osaka show, which aired live on NJPW World, per Cagematch.net:

* Block A Match: SANADA [2] def. Callum Newman [2]

* Block B Match: HENARE [4] def. Oleg Boltin [2]

* Block A Match: Gabe Kidd [2] def. Great-O-Khan [0]

* Block B Match: Ren Narita [2] def. El Phantasmo [0]

* Block A Match: EVIL [4] def. Jake Lee [2]

* Block B Match: Yuya Uemura [4] def. Hirooki Goto [0]

* Block A Match: Shota Umino [2] def. Shingo Takagi [2]

* Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. [4] defeats Tetsuya Naito [0]

* Block B Match: Yota Tsuji [2] def. David Finlay [0]