NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 15 Results 8.10.25: David Finlay & More Advance

NJPW held night 15 of the G1 Climax 35 on Sunday with David Finlay, EVIL and Yota Tsuji advancing to the playoffs. You can see the full results below from the Takasaki show, per Fightful:

* Taiji Ishimori & Drilla Moloney def. Daiki Nagai & Shingo Takagi

* Hartley Jackson & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Shoma Kato & YOSHI-HASHI

* Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan def. Katsuya Murashima & Shota Umino

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita def. Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita

* G1 Climax 2025 A Block Match: Boltin Oleg def. Taichi

* G1 Climax 2025 A Block Match: SANADA def. Ryohei Oiwa

* G1 Climax 2025 A Block Match: Yota Tsuji def. Callum Newman

* G1 Climax 2025 A Block Match: EVIL def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* G1 Climax 2025 A Block Match: David Finlay def. Yuya Uemura