NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi Goes After Chris Jericho at Dominion, Jericho Comments on Finish Against Okada, Preview for Next Year’s Events

– As noted at today’s Dominion event for NJPW, Kazuchika Okada defeated Chris Jericho to retain the IWGP heavyweight title in the main event. After the match, Chris Jericho started attacking Okada and attempted to put him through a table on the floor. Hiroshi Tanahashi eventually intervened on Okada’s behalf, attacking Jericho and chasing him off.

It appears this could be setting up a future match between the two in the future. You can check out a short clip of Tanahashi making the save for Okada below.

– After Dominion, Chris Jericho commented on a fan noting that the finish for his match with Okada was the same way Okada got the first pin on Kenny Omega in their 2 of 3 Falls match at last year’s Dominion event. In response, Jericho wrote, “It’s cool when wrestling makes sense, isn’t it…” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

– NJPW has also announced that Dominion 2020 will be held on June 14 at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan once again next year. Additionally, the announcement revealed that The New Beginning in Osaka is set for February 9. You can check out the new video preview for next year’s events below.