NJPW Hyper Battle Tour Results 4.3.22: Suzuki-gun vs. CHAOS, More

NJPW had the first night of its Hyper Battle tour on Sunday with Suzuki-gun battling CHAOS and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Kosei Fujita & Yuji Nagata def. Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Guerrillas Of Destiny, Six Or Nine, & Jado

* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

* Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima

* BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi def. Dick Togo & EVIL

* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay def. Great Bash Heel & Bishamon

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & YOH)