NJPW Hyper Battle Tour Results 4.3.22: Suzuki-gun vs. CHAOS, More
NJPW had the first night of its Hyper Battle tour on Sunday with Suzuki-gun battling CHAOS and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Kosei Fujita & Yuji Nagata def. Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima
* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Guerrillas Of Destiny, Six Or Nine, & Jado
* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku
2022 . 4 . 3
HYPER BATTLE'22
静岡・アクトシティ浜松
デスぺさんの大事なマスクを…#HyperBattle#njpw #アクトシティ浜松 pic.twitter.com/wAMr2DtEn8
— まろろん (@satochan_514) April 3, 2022
* Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima
* BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi def. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay def. Great Bash Heel & Bishamon
ＵＥのみなさん。
ファンサがすごいです。 pic.twitter.com/hkFFWSPzbD
— はつ⭐︎⭐︎ (@823_37) April 3, 2022
真壁さんのコーナーパンチをやるみんなでやる時のYOSHI-HASHIさんが最高に楽しそうやった
#njpw
#HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/aAJiF9rHoI
— コダーイ (@sasdaisuki2660) April 3, 2022
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & YOH)
ザックとのタイトルマッチをめちゃくちゃ楽しみしてそうなオカダさん
#njpw
#HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/4uHia0u0fk
— コダーイ (@sasdaisuki2660) April 3, 2022
