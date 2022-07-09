NJPW Music City Mayhem Adds Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian, More

– As previously reported, NJPW is heading to Nashville, Tennessee on July 30 for Music City Mayhem. The event will be part of the Starrcast V and Ric Flair’s Final Match weekend. AEW’s Jon Moxley vs. NJPW’s El Desperado is already confirmed for the event. NJPW has now confirmed more matchups and details for the card, including Hiromu Takahashi taking on Blake Christian.

Additionally, New Japan has confirmed that the event will stream live exclusively on FITE TV. It’s available for $14.99 as its own pay-per-view, or fans can order it for $99.99 as part of the Starrcast event bundle pack.

NJPW Music City Mayhem will be held at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No DQ Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors