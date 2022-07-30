wrestling / News
NJPW Music City Mayhem Results: Jon Moxley Beats El Desperado
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Music City Mayhem event earlier today at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Fred Yehi, Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Knight, Ren Narita & The DKC
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) def. Rocky Romero
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Big Damo
* Hiromu Takahashi def. Blake Christian
* United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & TJP) def. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & Alex Zayne
* KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley went to a time limit draw.
* No DQ: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado
