NJPW Music City Mayhem Set For Next Month in Nashville
June 24, 2022
NJPW is headed to Nashville, Tennessee for Music City Mayhem in July. The company announced on Thursday evening that the event will take place in the Tennessee capital on July 30th and will air on FITE TV in association with Starrcast V.
Matches have yet to be announced for the show.
