NJPW held night two of New Beginning In Sapporo on Saturday morning, with Kazuchika Okada working his final NJPW match and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on NJPW World, per NJPW1972.com:

* Frontier Zone: Toru Yano & Tomoya def. Katsuya Murashima & Tomoaki Honma

* Boltin Oleg, YOH, Togi Makabe, El Desperado & Shota Umino def. EVIL, SHO, Ren Narita, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

* YOH stole the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

* A vignette aired for Jack Perry.

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii def. Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira. Okada thanks the fans after the match.

* El Phantasmo & Hikuleo def. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Nic Nemeth & Ryusuke Taguchi def. David Finlay & Gedo. Nemeth agreed to defend his newly-in IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

* BUSHI def. TAKA Michinoku

* DOUKI def. Hiromu Takahashi

* Taichi def. Shingo Takagi

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Yota Tsuji def. Yuya Uemura

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito def. SANADA. Naito and Okada ended the show together.