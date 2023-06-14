wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Road Night 3 Results: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW held night three of its New Japan Road tour on Tuesday, with a 10-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results below, per Cagematch.net:
* Kosei Fujita found Oskar Leube to a 10-minute time-limit draw
* Great Bash Heel def. Oleg Boltin & Yuto Nakashima
* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. Toru Yano, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Hiroyoshi Tenza
* Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP def. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gedo
* Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd def. Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. El Desperado, Ren Narita, Shota Umino & Tiger Mask
* Just 5 Guys def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji
