NJPW News: Jay White Blames Fans for the Blood and Pain of His Next Opponent, Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Jushin Liger

– NJPW released the post-match press conference clips for Jay White and Tetsuya Naito. Naito defeated White to win the Intercontinental title. As a result, Naito will face Kazuchika Okada in the main event for Night 2 in a title vs. title match. Meanwhile, White will now have to face Kota Ibushi, who lost to Okada today.

You can check out the post-match comments for Naito and White below. White stated the following on the loss at today’s event:

“Why are you not happy, huh?! Why are you not smiling?! Why are you not laughing? Why are you not enjoying this? This is what you’ve been working for, this is what you’ve been hoping for, this is what you’ve been dreaming about. Me falling from my throne and your favorite, Naito, taking the seat there. Taking his seat. My Destino … Back around August-September time, I said it is his Destino to start my Destino, and my Destino is to be the first dual champion, and now that’s not gonna happen. No. It can’t happen. It can’t happen because of all you. So, what can I do about it in the immediate future? Well now, I’m expected to go out there again tomorrow and face the loser from the match that is starting right now. I, Jay White, am about to be in the loser vs. loser match. Why are you not happier?! Why are you not laughing at this?! This is what you wanted! Do you not find it funny that I am a loser?! Enjoy it while you can! I am going to make a very personal, a very personal statement tomorrow night! Okada or Ibushi, I will make a messy, terrible, unfortunate example of either one of you. It doesn’t matter who, and it will be all your fault. It will be all the fans’ fault. The fans that Okada and Ibushi fight for, it will be all their fault! And they’ll be left in a pool of embarrassment, hopefully blood, once I beat them tomorrow. Their blood, their pain, their misfortune is on all of your hands.”

– Today was the first of two retirement matches for wrestling legend Jushin Liger at Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. The final match of Liger’s career is scheduled for tomorrow at Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2. He will team with Naoki Sano against Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi. Earlier today, a number of personalities from across the wrestling industry paid tribute to Liger and thanked him on Twitter. You can check out some tweets from TJ Perkins, Adam Cole, Frankie Kazarian, and more below.

You can check out 411’s full results and coverage for Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 RIGHT HERE.

Honestly not ready to hear Ligers music for the last time watching him walk down. As someone who has more or less been defined by the term Cruiserweight/Jr heavyweight..it’s hard for me to watch probably the greatest Jr of all time (next to Rey) hang it up. #WK14 #ThankYouLiger — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) January 4, 2020

He had a mouth like a sailor & never could seem to keep his hands off my Boys… But I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity to share the ring with @Liger_NJPW #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/iigTo5jvbw — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) January 4, 2020

I've had the privilege of calling multiple Jushin "Thunder" Liger matches, and for that I will be eternally grateful. Liger was a tremendous inspiration for me becoming involved in pro-wrestling, and I am honored that he came to our little corner of the world.#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/sOQOTYnO9T — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) January 4, 2020

#ThankYouLiger @Liger_NJPW for an amazing, influential and trend setting career. It was a pleasure every time I had the privilege of competing against you. Also hello to @facdaniels & @EdgeRatedR since they are great brothers pictured in this random motley crew here. pic.twitter.com/8nHxSmADB2 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 4, 2020

Had the pleasure of wrestling @Liger_NJPW in early 90’s in Japan for NJPW. A true professional & great talent. Congratulations on an amazing career tomodachi 尊敬 #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/74mSjY4FO7 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 4, 2020

Additionally, you can check out the post-match press conference video for Liger’s first retirement match below.