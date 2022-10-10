wrestling / News

NJPW News: NJPW Introduces New World TV Title, Oleg Boltin Joins Company, Titan Joins Los Ingobernables de Japon

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW logo New Japan NJPW on AXS Image Credit: NJPW

– During their Declaration of Power event this morning, NJPW announced the creation of the World TV title. All matches for the title will have a fifteen minute time limit. The tournament for the first champion will begin this weekend and ends at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

– During Declaration of Power, it was announced that Kazakhstani amateur wrestler Oleg Boltin joined the roster. Boltin finished fifth at the 2022 freestyle wrestling World Championships. He also won the 2021 Senior Asian Championships.

– Finally, Titan joined Los Ingobernables De Japon at the same event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Los Ingobernables de Japon, NJPW, Oleg Boltin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading