– During a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 post-match press conference, Pro Wrestling NOAH stable KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon. LIJ lost a six-man tag team match last night to Keiji Mutoh, Shota Umino, and Hiroshi Tanahashi during the event. You can check out the video of the confrontation below:

– After Tama Tonga defeated Karl Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title at last night’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Anderson gave props to his rival, declaring Tama Tonga as the “big superstar.” You can see a photo and video of that press conference below: