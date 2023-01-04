NJPW News: Note on Wrestle Kingdom 17 Attendance, Pro Wrestling NOAH Faction Confronts LIJ Backstage, Keiji Muto Wins Final NJPW Match

– NJPW World’s Chris Samsa noted on Twitter that the attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 17 this morning was 26,085. The event took place in the Tokyo Dome.

– After Los Ingobernables de Japon members Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI competed at Wrestle Kingdom, they were confronted backstage by Pro Wrestling NOAH faction KONGO (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara and Hi69). The two groups previously did battle on the third night of Wrestle Kingdom last year at the Yokohama Arena. At that event, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahshi, SANADA, Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Nakajima, KENOH, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke & Aleja.

– LIJ lost earlier in the night, as they were defeated by Keiji Muto in his final NJPW match. Muto teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino. It was Umino that got the pin, hitting BUSHI with the Death Rider.