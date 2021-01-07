wrestling / News

NJPW News: Storyline Update On Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Lineup For NJPW Strong Tomorrow Night

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hiroyoshi Tenzan NJPW New Year Dash

– It was reported yesterday that The Empire attacked Hiroyoshi Tenzan at NJPW New Year Dash, spiking him with the Tenzan Tombstone Driver. As a result, he had to be stretchered out. NJPW has posted a storyline update on his condition.

They wrote: “On January 6’s New Year Dash event, Hiroyoshi Tenzan was stretchered away from the ring following an attack from Great-O-Khan. Tenzan was examined by doctors and treated for a neck injury. Tenzan’s injury is not thought to be serious, and he will make a full recovery. Tenzan will undergo another thorough evaluation before he is cleared for further action. We wish him the best in his recovery.

– NJPW Strong returns tomorrow night with Road to Lion’s Break Contender and the following matches:

* Brody King, Logan & Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Danny Limelight & X)
* Rocky Romero vs. The DKC
* Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

It airs at 10 PM ET on NJPW World.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, NJPW, NJPW Strong, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading