NJPW News: Storyline Update On Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Lineup For NJPW Strong Tomorrow Night
– It was reported yesterday that The Empire attacked Hiroyoshi Tenzan at NJPW New Year Dash, spiking him with the Tenzan Tombstone Driver. As a result, he had to be stretchered out. NJPW has posted a storyline update on his condition.
They wrote: “On January 6’s New Year Dash event, Hiroyoshi Tenzan was stretchered away from the ring following an attack from Great-O-Khan. Tenzan was examined by doctors and treated for a neck injury. Tenzan’s injury is not thought to be serious, and he will make a full recovery. Tenzan will undergo another thorough evaluation before he is cleared for further action. We wish him the best in his recovery.”
– NJPW Strong returns tomorrow night with Road to Lion’s Break Contender and the following matches:
* Brody King, Logan & Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Danny Limelight & X)
* Rocky Romero vs. The DKC
* Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
It airs at 10 PM ET on NJPW World.
Friday night, #njpwSTRONG returns to @njpwworld!
Lion's Break Contender sees Kevin Knight make his Friday night debut!
The DKC one on one with Rocky Romero!
And a mystery partner completes Team Filthy against the Riegels and Brody King!https://t.co/X1PRyC9BU9#njcontender pic.twitter.com/NVkyvUfTF6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 7, 2021
