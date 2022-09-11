wrestling / News
NJPW on AXS TV Viewership Hits Lowest Number Since July
September 10, 2022 | Posted by
According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, this week’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on AXS TV brought in its lowest viewership since July. The show had 46,000 viewers, with 8,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s a rating of 0.01. The show aired last Thursday at 10 PM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Weighs In On AEW’s ‘Refresh’ On Dynamite, Thinks Tony Khan Did Well Reshuffling Things
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
- Backstage Update On How Some In AEW Feel About Recent Thunder Rosa Injury
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase