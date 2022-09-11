wrestling / News

NJPW on AXS TV Viewership Hits Lowest Number Since July

September 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo, Harold Meij Chase Owens Image Credit: NJPW

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, this week’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on AXS TV brought in its lowest viewership since July. The show had 46,000 viewers, with 8,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s a rating of 0.01. The show aired last Thursday at 10 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading