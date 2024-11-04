NJPW Power Struggle 2024 Results: Ricochet & Kenny Omega Appear, Title Change, More

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the event Power Struggle earlier today at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. The show was notable for the returns of AEW stars Kenny Omega and Ricochet. Omega came out to express his desire to wrestle at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, noting he’d like to face a younger talent. Ricochet attacked Zack Sabre Jr and challenged him to an IWGP World title match at Wrestle Dynasty.

Meanwhile, there was movement with the tag divisions. HENARE and Great-O-Khan won the IWGP tag team titles by defeating TMDK. Elsewhere, Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita won the Super Junior Tag League, which guarantees them a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team titles at Wrestle Kingdom. They defeated Catch 2/2.

Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ninja Mack, the DKC & YOH def. Shoma Kato, Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask

* BULLET CLUB (Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) def. Katsuya Murashima, Paris De Silva, Jude London, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito) def. Dragon Dia, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Ren Narita) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Boltin Oleg

* Shota Umino def. SANADA

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Great-O-Khan vs HENARE) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) to win the titles.

* Super Jr. Tag League Final: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) def. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira). Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA challenge both teams for Wrestle Kingdom. War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) attacked all three teams.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) def. Master Wato.

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) def. Taichi. SANADA attacked Taichi after the match and joined Bullet Club War Dogs.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) def. Shingo Takagi