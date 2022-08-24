wrestling / News

NJPW Reveals IWGP Women’s Championship Design

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IWGP Women's Championship Image Credit: NJPW & STARDOM

NJPW will crown an IWGP Women’s Champion in November, and the title belt has been revealed. STARDOM shared the design of the title to Twitter, as you can see below.

The first champion will be crowned on November 20th at NJPW and Stardom’s Historic X-Over in the finals of a tournament that begins on October 2nd at NJPW Royal Quest II night two.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW STARDOM X-Over, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading