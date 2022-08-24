wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals IWGP Women’s Championship Design
August 23, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW will crown an IWGP Women’s Champion in November, and the title belt has been revealed. STARDOM shared the design of the title to Twitter, as you can see below.
The first champion will be crowned on November 20th at NJPW and Stardom’s Historic X-Over in the finals of a tournament that begins on October 2nd at NJPW Royal Quest II night two.
Here is the IWGP women’s Championship design! pic.twitter.com/c0mL6FFs7R
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 24, 2022