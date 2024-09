NJPW Road to Destruction Night Eight Results: LIJ vs. United Empire Headlines

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Road to Destruction tour yesterday at F Neobank Gate in Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai vs. Masatora Yasuda went to a ten minute time limit draw.

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask def. Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato

* Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma def. United Empire (Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

* House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) & Oleg Boltin def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & SHO)

* Just 5 Guys (SANADA & Taichi) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo)

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jeff Cobb) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)