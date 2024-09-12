NJPW Road To Destruction Results 9.11.24: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match, More

NJPW held the latest show on its Road to Destruction tour on Wednesday, with DOUKI taking on Taiji Ishimori and more. You can see the full results below from the Sendai, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai fought Masatora Yasuda to a 10-minute time limit draw

* Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma def. Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato

* Francesco Akira def. TAKA Michinoku

* SANADA & Taichi def. Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Be-Bop Tag Team, Oleg Boltin, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: DOUKI def. Taiji Ishimori