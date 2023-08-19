NJPW Road to Destruction to Feature Team Strong Style vs. Team Nagata Best of Seven Series

– NJPW has announced that there will be a Best of Seven Series for the NJPW Road to Destruction tour featuring Team Strong Style vs. Team Nagata. Here’s the full announcement of the trios battles that will take place starting on September 10 in Togane, Chiba, Japan:

Strong Style, Team Nagata embark in best of seven series

Trios battles to run through Road to Destruction

The Road to Destruction has a new combustible element added to it, as explosive six man tags will unfurl throughout the tour.

Ren Narita and Shota Umino have been at one another’s throats since well before the G1 began. Generational rivals since their Young Lion days, the two were itching to get in the ring across from one another as soon as it was revealed they would be in the same G1 block. Yet their opening night bout ended in a 20 minute draw, and didn’t satisfy either man’s desire to show that they are the sole leader of a new generation in NJPW.

At the G1 final, matters escalated when Narita was joined by his teammates in Strong Style, Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado. Opposite them, Shota Umino enlisted Yuji Nagata and Master Wato for a perfect storm of hatred. Nagata and Suzuki have been fighting one another for years, ever since Suzuki ‘s return to professional wrestling from the field of Mixed Martial Arts in the early 2000s. Meanwhile Desperado has long stated that he ‘hates everything about’ Master Wato, a hatred that has slowly been bringing about some of Wato’s more fiery performances, as he continues his journey to grand master status.

After a wild brawl in Ryogoku August 13, the main event in Togane, Chiba September 10 will now start a best of seven series for Strong Style and the Nagata led side. September 17 in Fukuoka, 25 in Nagoya, and 30 in Korakuen will see the series unfold before it’s final three matches on October 1, 7 and Destruction in Ryogoku October 9. It would certainly seem that whichever team of three can best the other will also have a very strong claim to being the best trio in New Japan Pro-Wrestling right now- except perhaps for the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions. How will this volatile situation play out?