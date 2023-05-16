– NJPW will be holding a press conference and Meet & Greet sessions ahead of this weekend’s NJPW Resurgence event in Long Beach, California. Tickets are now available for the Meet & Greet sessions HERE.

Both the press conference and Meet & Greet sessions will be held at the NJPW Dojo in Carson, California. Resurgence will be held on May 21 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. Here are all the details:

Visit the NJPW Dojo in Carson for the Resurgence Press Conference and Meet & Greet showcasing wrestlers featured in the Resurgence tournament and title matches. Witness interviews with the wrestlers live and in person, one day before their matches. Stay for the Meet & Greet event following the press conference to get a photo op and an autographed portrait with featured wrestlers from the show!

The press conference is a ticketed event. Tickets are available online only. No press conference tickets will be sold at the event.

Meet and Greet Tickets are $40 each. One ticket is good for one photo with a wrestler with your own phone. You May have up to two adults and any number of children under the age of 12 in the photo. One pose only, please. Same ticket is good for one autographed portrait. No personal items. No personalization on the autographed portrait. Please show up at scheduled start time. Wrestlers may leave once their line is finished. This ticket is valid only on May 20, 2023. This ticket is not refundable.

No large bags or backpacks allowed in the building.

Press Conference: 2:00pm start

STRONG Openweight Championship Title Match Signing, Number 1 Contender for IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match Presentation, Strong Women’s Championship Tournament Presentation

Meet & Greet Session 1: 3:30pm start

Will Ospreay, KENTA

Meet & Greet Session 2: 4:30pm start

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo

FAQ

Q. Can I bring XXX for the wrestler to sign instead of the portrait?

A. Sorry, due to time constraints, wrestlers will not be able to sign other items or personalize your autographed portrait.

About Resurgence:

NJPW will return to Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on May 21, 2023 (Sun). Resurgence tickets can be purchased at longbeachstate.com/njpw.