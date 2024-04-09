wrestling / News
NJPW Will Hold Special Event To Celebrate Shingo Takagi’s 20th Anniversary
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a special tournament event on September 7 to celebrate twenty years in wrestling for Shingo Takagi. It will be held in Takagi’s hometown of Yamanashi Prefecture.
Takagi said of the tournament: “From what I hear, the Yamanashi tournament will be held by the end of the year. Apparently it happens once. Speaking of autumn, I made my debut as a professional wrestler exactly 20 years ago in autumn. The Yamanashi tournament that fall will be decided at my discretion, but…Shingo Takagi! Isn’t it okay to hold a tournament to commemorate the 20th anniversary of your debut?“
