wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More

August 14, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW logo New Japan NJPW on AXS Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below.

*Jorel Nelson def. Shane Haste

*Hikuleo def. Big Damo

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading