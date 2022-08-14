NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More

NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below.

*Jorel Nelson def. Shane Haste

*Hikuleo def. Big Damo

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels