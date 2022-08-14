wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below.
*Jorel Nelson def. Shane Haste
*Hikuleo def. Big Damo
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels
Our opening match is getting more and more intense in Charlotte!
Our opening match is getting more and more intense in Charlotte!
Hikuleo narrowly avoids Damo disaster!
Hikuleo narrowly avoids Damo disaster!
Fletcher planted by @im_yuyauemura and @facdaniels!
Fletcher planted by @im_yuyauemura and @facdaniels!
Daniels gets DRILLED with a @dunkzilladavis powerbomb!
Daniels gets DRILLED with a @dunkzilladavis powerbomb!
