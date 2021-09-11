wrestling / News
NJPW Strong LA Dojo Showcase 2 Results: Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita, More
September 10, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW held its LA Dojo Showcase 2 show tonight, featuring a main event of Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Kevin Knight defeated The DKC
Low tackle by @Jet2Flyy – Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/OLmaHsGU7M
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 11, 2021
* Clark Connors defeated Alex Coughlin
Wild Rhino @ClarkConnors with the pounce!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/9quF2JzIHr
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 11, 2021
* Ren Narita defeated Karl Fredericks
What a bridge by @rennarita_njpw!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV. pic.twitter.com/Lg7Gff9PIG
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 11, 2021
