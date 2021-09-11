wrestling / News

NJPW Strong LA Dojo Showcase 2 Results: Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita, More

September 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW-Strong-LA-Dojo-Showcase-2

NJPW held its LA Dojo Showcase 2 show tonight, featuring a main event of Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Kevin Knight defeated The DKC

* Clark Connors defeated Alex Coughlin

* Ren Narita defeated Karl Fredericks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading