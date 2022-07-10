NJPW Strong Results 7.09.22: Openweight Tag Team Tournament Opening Round

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW Strong last night on New Japan World, featuring matchups from the Ignition TV tapings at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results and highlights from the show (h/t WrestlingInc.com):

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura beat The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) to advance in the tournament.

* JONAH defeated Tyler Rust

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: TMDK beat The West Coast Wrecking Crew to advance in the tournament.