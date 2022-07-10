wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 7.09.22: Openweight Tag Team Tournament Opening Round
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW Strong last night on New Japan World, featuring matchups from the Ignition TV tapings at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results and highlights from the show (h/t WrestlingInc.com):
* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura beat The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) to advance in the tournament.
* JONAH defeated Tyler Rust
* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: TMDK beat The West Coast Wrecking Crew to advance in the tournament.
Didn't catch #njpwSTRONG on time?
Make sure you watch on demand, with spectacular tag action kicking off the #njpwSTRONG Tag team Championship tournament!https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67 pic.twitter.com/pEbgiAZL3W
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022
Uemura and Daniels are firing on all cylinders!
Watch now: https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RhApPsrBkN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022
Incredible double team work, and @jorelnelson nearly seizes victory!
Watch now: https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/3Orw9Sf27g
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022
.@mikeynicholls cleans house!
Watch now: https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ctj3V26s3H
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022
The mighty aren't kneeling as #TMDK drill Nelson with the Tankbuster!
Watch now: https://t.co/gKYeNxCm67#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/zGsWQcckSo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker on His Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, Not Mentioning Mick Foley
- Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two