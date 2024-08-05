wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Tag Team Title Match Set For Capital Collision
TMDK will put the NJPW Strong Tag Team Championships on the line at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Sunday that Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls will defend their titles against Hechicero and Virus of CMLL at the show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the event, which takes place on August 30th in Washington, DC, is:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush
* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Hechicero & Virus
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan
* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO
* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA
OFFICIAL for Capital Collision August 30!#TMDK defend the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Tag Championships against @CMLL_OFICIAL's Hechicero and Virus!
TIX: https://t.co/etMc1IcFMC#njpw pic.twitter.com/0PkxIV1gp1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 5, 2024
