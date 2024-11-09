wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match Added to Strong Style Evolved

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone Hazuki NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Image Credit: NJPW

At NJPW Fighting Spirit tonight, a STRONG Women’s Championship match was announced for Strong Style Evolved next month. Mercedes Mone will defend against Hazuki, who won the title shot by defeating Trish Adora, Anna Jay and Koguma. Mone attacked Hazuki after the match.

Strong Style Evolved happens on December 15 in Long Beach, CA.

