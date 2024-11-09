wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match Added to Strong Style Evolved
At NJPW Fighting Spirit tonight, a STRONG Women’s Championship match was announced for Strong Style Evolved next month. Mercedes Mone will defend against Hazuki, who won the title shot by defeating Trish Adora, Anna Jay and Koguma. Mone attacked Hazuki after the match.
Strong Style Evolved happens on December 15 in Long Beach, CA.
👊Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024🔥
STRONG女子王座 ナンバーワンコンテンダー4WAYマッチ‼️
🆚 @kogumastardom × @0929_hazuki × @TrishAdora202 × @annajay___#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njFSU pic.twitter.com/L5PwzXq9Hs
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 9, 2024
The 🐐has returned to her old stomping grounds! #MercedesMoné #njpwSTRONG #njpwlowell pic.twitter.com/l3aMJJKirz
— #MainEventMoné stream #CEO (@MikeDesorbo1) November 9, 2024