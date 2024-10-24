wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results
NJPW held night one of the Super Junior Tag League earlier today at the Gunma Convention Center in Takasaki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Masatora Yasuda vs. Daiki Nagai went to a 10-minute time limit draw
* The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) def. Katsuya Murashima & YOH
* BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori) def. Shoma Kato, Ninja Mack & The DKC
* Tomoaki Honma, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira & TJP)
* Shota Umino, Master Wato & Jado def. Just five Guys (SANADA, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)
* NJPW Super Jr. Tag League A Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) – (1-0, 2 points) def. Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida – (0-1, 0 points)
* NJPW Super Jr. Tag League A Block: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – (1-0, 2 points) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – (0-1, 0 points)
* NJPW Super Jr. Tag League A Block: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – (1-0, 2 points) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia – (0-1, 0 points)
