NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 6 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of the Super Junior Tag League today at Tsubame Citizen Gymnasium in Niigata, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Togi Makabe def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima & Boltin Oleg

* Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

* Super Junior Tag League: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (4-2, 8 pts) def. The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (4-2, 8 pts) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-5, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-3, 6 pts) def. YOH & MUSASHI (2-4, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (3-3, 6 pts) def. Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (3-3, 6 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (5-1, 10 pts) def. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (3-3, 6 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

* Master Wato & El Desperado (5-1, 10 pts)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (4-2, 8 pts)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (4-2, 8 pts)

* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (3-3, 6 pts)

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (3-3, 6 pts)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (3-3, 6 pts)

* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-3, 6 pts)

* YOH & MUSASHI (2-4, 4 pts)

* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4, 4 pts)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-5, 2 pts)