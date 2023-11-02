NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 9 Results & Updated Standings: Finals Set

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium/Second Stadium (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

* Taiji Ishimori attacks Hiromu.

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Boltin Oleg & Oskar Leube def. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* Super Junior Tag League: Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (2-7, 4 pts) def. The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-7, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & MUSASHI (4-5, 8 pts) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (4-5, 8 pts) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (6-3, 12 pts) def. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (6-3, 12 pts) def. Master Wato & El Desperado (6-3, 12 pts)

As a result of their wins, the Super Junior Tag League finals will be Catch 2/2 vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE. The finals will take place at NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. Here are the updated standings:

* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (6-3, 12 pts)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (6-3, 12 pts)

* Master Wato & El Desperado (6-3, 12 pts)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-4, 10 pts)

* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (4-5, 8 pts)

* YOH & MUSASHI (4-5, 8 pts)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (2-7, 4 pts)

* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-7, 4 pts)