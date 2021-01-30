wrestling / News
NJPW Title Change at The New Beginning in Nagoya
– During today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya event, Hiroshi Tanahashi was successful in his match against Shingo Takagi Tanahashi pinned Takagi after over 35 minutes to capture the NEVER Openweight title.
This is the first time Tanahashi has ever won the NEVER Openweight title. He’s previously held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship eight separate times, the IWGP Intercontinental title twice, the heavyweight tag team titles three times, and the NEVER Openweight six-man tag team titles three times.
Today’s NJPW event was held at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphin’s Arena) in Nagoya, Japan and streamed live on NJPW World. You can view some clips and images from the match that were shared on Twitter below:
