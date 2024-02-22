NJPW Announces Working Relationship With CWE Costa Rica

NJPW has announced a new partnership, joining forces with CWE Costa Rica. NJPW announced that they have entered into a working relationship with Costa Rica Wrestling Embassy, a partnership that will see NJPW stars appear for the company.

The full announcement reads:

NJPW enters into relationship with CWE Costa Rica

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is pleased to announce it has entered into a working relationship with Costa Rica Wrestling Embassy.

Founded in March 2014, CWE has been working closely with CMLL in Mexico in 2015, and will now see several NJPW names appearing in CWE rings in future.

Look forward to more information to come!