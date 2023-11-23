NJPW World Tag League Night 3 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night three of the World Tag League tournament earlier today at Yokohama Budokan in Kanagawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuto Nakashima def. Shoma Kato

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori) def. Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr. & Tiger Mask

* Boltin Oleg, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto def. Oskar Leube, Alex Zayne & Lance Archer

* Just Five Guys (Yuya Uemura, Taichi & DOUKI) def. Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado)

* World Tag Team A Block: CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (1-1-0, 2 pts) def. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag Team A Block: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (1-1-0, 2 pts) def. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (1-1-0, 2 pts)

* World Tag Team A Block: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (1-1-0, 2 pts) def. Shota Umino ＆Ren Narita (1-1-0, 2 pts)

* World Tag Team A Block: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-0-0, 4 pts) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-0-0, 4 pts)

Shota Umino ＆Ren Narita (1-1-0, 2 pts)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (1-1-0, 2 pts)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

B Block:

Hikuleo ＆El Phantasmo (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Just 5 Guys (Taichi ＆Yuya Uemura) (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (0-1-0, 0 pts)

Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (0-1-0, 0 pts)

Yuji Nagata ＆Minoru Suzuki (0-1-0, 0 pts)

BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (0-1-0, 0 pts)