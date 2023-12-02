wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night Ten Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night ten of the World Tag League tournament earlier today at EDION Arena in Wakayama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* DOUKI def. Shoma Kato
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima
* Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) & Oleg Boltin def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE)
* House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. BULLET CLUB (Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)
* Master Wato, Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (3-2-0, 6 pts) def. BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (1-4-0, 2 pts)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (4-1-0, 8 pts) def. Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (2-2-1, 5 pts)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (1-4-0, 2 pts) def. Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4-1-0, 8 pts)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (2-2-1, 5 pts) def. Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (2-3-0, 4 pts)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (4-1-0, 8 pts)
CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (3-2-0, 6 pts)
Shota Umino & Ren Narita (3-2-0, 6 pts)
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (3-2-0, 6 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (2-3-0, 4 pts)
United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (2-3-0, 4 pts)
HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2-3-0, 4 pts)
Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (1-4-0, 2 pts)
B Block:
Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4-1-0, 8 pts)
Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (4-1-0, 8 pts)
Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (3-2-0, 6 pts)
Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (2-2-1, 5 pts)
Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (2-2-1, 5 pts)
Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (2-3-0, 4 pts)
BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (1-4-0, 2 pts)
Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (1-4-0, 2 pts)
